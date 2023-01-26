Alestorm Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Gloryhammer

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Today pirate metal band Alestorm have announced the dates for their 2023 US Tour which features the bands Gloryhammer and Lutharo. The tour starts on May 5 in Charlotte then the band will visit the cities Dallas, Portland, Denver and New York before ending the tour on May 28 in Silver Spring, MD.

Alestorm have released their seventh studio album Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum last June and the band spent two years going insane during lockdown and frantically dredged up the craziest pirate metal anthems from their treasure and created their most epic and serious sounding album.

From the symphonic choir-powered “Magellan’s Expedition” to the rousing anthem “Under Blackened Banners” featuring intense technical riffing and exquisite solo duels, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum is a real throwback to the early days of Captain Morgan’s Revenge. The smash hit “P.A.R.T.Y.” landed as the number two most-viewed video on the Napalm Records YouTube channel last year.

As for Gloryhammer they have recently released their latest single, “Fly Away”which follows the band’s most recent chart-topping studio full length album Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex.

In the press release Alestorm gives out information regarding the upcoming tour.

“Hi American friends! We’re coming to your silly country in May to play a bunch of shows with our friends in Gloryhammer and Lutharo! Tickets and info and all that stuff available on our website!”

Also Gloryhammer expresses their desire to share new music with their fans while touring,

It’s been four long years since we’ve graced your shores and at last we can announce that we’ll be coming back with Alestorm this May! Get ready for a show packed with goblin smashing, wizard thrashing and maybe even the live debut of some brand new material…”

Alestorm 2023 USA Headline Tour Dates

5/5 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

5/6 – North Myrtle Beach, – House Of Blues

5 /7 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

5/9 – Dallas, TX – The Granada

5/10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

5/12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

5/13 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

5/15 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

5/17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

5/18 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

5/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/21 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

5/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric

5/24 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

5/26 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

5/27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5/28 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore