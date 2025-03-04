Alestorm Announce New Album The Thunderfist Chronicles For June 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 2:27 PM

Today, Alestorm has announced that their brand-new album, The Thunderfist Chronicles, is set for release on June 20, through Napalm Records. The Scottish party pirates return with their eighth album that contains eight new anthems packed with blistering riffs, wild shanty-driven riffs and utterly ridiculous lyrics that take the high seas of metal to new depths.

The album arrives as the successor to Alestorm‘s epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which peaked at number five on both the U.S. Current Hard Music andTop New Artist Albums charts and number seven on the German Album charts. After the release of last year’s Voyage of the Dead Marauder EP and extensive touring, the band proves once again why they are the undisputed rulers of the Seven Metal Seas.

While talking about the album, band member Christopher Bowes said:“This album is weird and full of difficult riffs that I already regret. There’s a bunch of fun things to discover on the record though and we’ve got a cover of a song by our friends in Nekrogoblikon, which is a whole lot of other heavy stuff, plus the longest song I’ve ever written (over 17 minutes long) which features guest vocals from Patty Gurdy (everyone’s favorite hurdy gurdy player) and Sir Russel Allen (Symphony X singer and my favorite vocalist of all time.)”

Thunderfist Chronicles Track List

1. Hyperion Omniriff

2. Killed to Death by Piracy

3. Banana

4. Frozen Piss 2

5. The Storm

6. Mountains of the Deep

7. Goblins Ahoy!

8. Mega-Supreme Treasure of the Eternal Thunderfist

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana