Alestorm Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

Heavy metal band Alestorm has announced their Tour Of The Dead Maraude, which kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on March 19, 2024. The month long tour will feature support from Elvenking and Glyph, with more venues to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time at alestorm.net.

Alestorm will also be releasing their upcoming record Voyage of the Dead Marauder on March 22 by Napalm Records. The upcoming EP arrives as the successor to the band’s epic seventh studio album Seventh Run of a Seventh Rum, which peaked at number seven on the German Album charts and number five on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts.

In the press release band member Chris Bowes shares his thoughts about the upcoming tour by stating:“I am reliably informed that Canada and the USA are countries, so it only seems fitting that we play a few shows there. We’ll even play some new songs, as an inevitable consequence of releasing a new EP. We hope you enjoy it; it’ll be very awkward for all parties involved if you don’t. See you there!”

Tour Of The Dead Maraude Dates

3/9 – Cincinnati, OH

3/20 – Grand Rapids, MI

3/22 – Toronto, ON

3/23 – Montreal, QC

3/24 – New Haven, CT

3/26 – Pittsburgh, PA

3/27 – Detroit, MI

3/29 – Milwaukee, WI

3/30 – Omaha, NE

4/2 – Winnipeg, MB

4/3 – Saskatoon, SK

4/5 – Edmonton, AB

4/6 – Calgary, AB

4/8 – Vancouver, BC

4/09 – Spokane, WA

4/10 – Boise, ID

4/12 – Sacramento, CA

4/13 – Santa Ana, CA

4/15 – Tucson, AZ

4/16 – Albuquerque, NM

4/18 – Oklahoma City, OK

4/19 – St. Louis, MO

4/20 – Indianapolis, IN

4/21– Nashville, TN

