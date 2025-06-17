Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

According to consequence.net, Violent Femmes have announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, which will see the folk-punk band bring their show to 13 cities this October. The tour kicks off on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware and runs through an October 18, show in the band’s hometown of Milwaukee. Along the way, Violent Femmes will be hitting Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Chicago and other cities. For tickets and ore information, click here.
One another note, the band completed a spring tour earlier this year, which they performed their first two albums 1983’s self-titled debut and 1984’s Hallowed Ground, in their entirety. However, the fall dates are not being billed as the two-album performance. but still, fans can expect to hear the favorites “Blister in the Sun,” “Add It Up,” “Kiss Off, and more from the Femmes’ iconic debut LP, as well as favorites from the band’s other albums.
Violent Femmes Tour Dates
7/4 – Montreal, QC – Festival International De Jazz De Montreal
7/6 – Calgary, AB – The Wildhorse Saloon
7/11 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park *
7/13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions
10/3 – Wilmington, DE – Grand Opera House
10/4 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10/5 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
10/6 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/8 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
10/9 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
10/10 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom
10/11 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
10/14 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10/16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
10/17 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz