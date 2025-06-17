Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 3:18 PM

According to consequence.net, Violent Femmes have announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, which will see the folk-punk band bring their show to 13 cities this October. The tour kicks off on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware and runs through an October 18, show in the band’s hometown of Milwaukee. Along the way, Violent Femmes will be hitting Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Chicago and other cities. For tickets and ore information, click here.

One another note, the band completed a spring tour earlier this year, which they performed their first two albums 1983’s self-titled debut and 1984’s Hallowed Ground, in their entirety. However, the fall dates are not being billed as the two-album performance. but still, fans can expect to hear the favorites “Blister in the Sun,” “Add It Up,” “Kiss Off, and more from the Femmes’ iconic debut LP, as well as favorites from the band’s other albums.

Violent Femmes Tour Dates

7/4 – Montreal, QC – Festival International De Jazz De Montreal

7/6 – Calgary, AB – The Wildhorse Saloon

7/11 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park *

7/13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions

10/3 – Wilmington, DE – Grand Opera House

10/4 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

10/5 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

10/6 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/8 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

10/9 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

10/10 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom

10/11 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

10/14 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

10/17 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz