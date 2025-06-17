Four Tet Samples Mazzy Star On New Single “Into Dust (Still Falling)”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Today, XL Recordings has released a new single by Four Tet titled, “Into Dust (Still Falling),” which features a sizzling sample of Mazzy Star’s “Into Dust.” One of his most sought-after gems from the last few years, “Into Dust (Still Falling)” is released globally today alongside a limited edition 12” vinyl that is available exclusively via the XL webstore and an exclusive screen printed t-shirt.

According to pitchfork.com, “Into Dust” was written for Mazzy Star’s sophomore studio album, So Tonight That I Might See. That LP also includes the timeless single “Fade Into You,” which catapulted the dream-pop band onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the group long-lasting fame as 1990s staples.

Back in February, Four Tet was in the running for three different Grammy Awards but ultimately lost out. The artist released his latest Four Tet album, Three, in 2024 and he also reunited with his occasional collaborator Ellie Goulding that same year for the song “In My Dreams,” after the English pop singer texted him some voice notes and song ideas and joined forces with Skrillex, Champion, and Naisha for the collaboration “Talk to Me.”

Photo Credit: Damien Becerra