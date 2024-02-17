Four Tet Announces New Album Three For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Daydream Repeat”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 17th, 2024 - 11:38 AM

In honor of his upcoming album, musician Four Tet has released his new single, “Daydream Repeat” that will surely have listeners daydreaming as they listen to this magnetic and magical new song. According to Pitchfork, Four Tet is expected to release his new album in March of 2024 and with that, many other gravitating songs will be released from the new album.

In their article, Pitchfork includes both the new single, “Daydream Repeat” and the tracklist of the upcoming album which you can see below. The new single teasing his new album is without a doubt attractive to the ear and is certainly meant to keep you in a state of delight.

The full six minutes of the new single is extremely upbeat with contrasting instrumentation and sounds that inevitably cast a daydream-like sensation to the listener. The background of the song has heavy percussion but on top of that, it is mixed with softer and more gentle instrumentations like the piano that pleasantly add a new tone to the song. The mix of the different instruments and beats create this idealistic image in the listeners mind and allows them to relax and go off into a state of imagination and creativity. Moreover, the absence of lyrics or any vocalization allows the listener to focus on the instruments and creativity behind the songs, which further encourages them to think about their own thoughts and, well, “daydream”.

Track List:

01 Loved

02 Gliding Through Everything

03 Storm Crystals

04 Daydream Repeat

05 Skater

06 31 Bloom

07 So Blue

08 Three Drums