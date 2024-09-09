Four Tet Teams Up With Ellie Goulding On Collaborative New Single “In My Dreams”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Today, Four Tet has enlisted Ellie Goulding for the collaborative and standalone single, “In My Dreams,” out today on Three Six Zero Recordings. The pair previously collaborated on “Baby” from Tet’s 2020 album, Sixteen Oceans. Having been teased for fans since late spring, “In My Dreams” charges out the gate with all the excitement a new Tet track warrants.

What begins with an aggressive rhythmic loop and wobbly bass that slowly unfurls into something more melodic. Bells and chimes soften the track before Goulding soars in with her gliding voice that is more subdued oeuvre. As a whole, the electronic dance vibe brings a catchy beat that compliments Goulding’s voice.

While talking about the track, Tet says : “At the end of last year Ellie texted me with a couple of voice notes for a song idea. Words and melodies she was singing into her phone and she asked me if I could use them to make something. She’s told me in the past she likes to send me vocals that I can just use as sound and turn into whatever I want (which is how the track Baby happened a few years ago). I found other sounds to go with it and made In My Dreams. She added some new vocal parts but we ended up keeping the voice note recordings as the main vocal. I guess the first take is often the most magical.”