Ann Wilson Teams Up With Nancy Wilson To Perform “Barracuda” Live at Santa Rosa Show

Ann Wilson treated audience members at her show in Santa Rosa by welcoming her sister/bandmate Nancy Wilson on stage. For the first time since 2019, the two performed Heart’s 70s classic, “Barracuda”.
Ann tells the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight. A very, very good friend — more than a friend…let’s bring her out. Come on.”
During the concert Ann, 69, performed a plethora of Heart songs as well as other 70s hits by John Lennon, The Who, and Led Zeppelin.
According to Consequence, the sisters experienced a falling out after releasing Heart’s 2016 album Beautiful Broken. After reconciling, the two set out on a tour with Heart in 2019 and have even announced new music in the works.
Since then, Nancy has formed a new group of her own, Nancy Wilson’s Heart and has announced one of her upcoming projects titled “Tomboy”–various covers of songs written by her male friends.This past September, Ann released a new single “This is Now”, where she reminisces about easier times when life was full of innocence. To read more about her song and recent career as a soloist, visit the link.