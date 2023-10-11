Ann Wilson Teams Up With Nancy Wilson To Perform “Barracuda” Live at Santa Rosa Show

Home News Kennedy Huston October 11th, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Ann Wilson treated audience members at her show in Santa Rosa by welcoming her sister/bandmate Nancy Wilson on stage. For the first time since 2019, the two performed Heart’s 70s classic, “Barracuda”.

Ann tells the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight. A very, very good friend — more than a friend…let’s bring her out. Come on.”

During the concert Ann, 69, performed a plethora of Heart songs as well as other 70s hits by John Lennon, The Who, and Led Zeppelin.

According to Consequence, the sisters experienced a falling out after releasing Heart’s 2016 album Beautiful Broken. After reconciling, the two set out on a tour with Heart in 2019 and have even announced new music in the works.