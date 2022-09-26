Heart’s Nancy Wilson Releases Beautiful Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song “Amigo Amiga”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 1:26 PM

Heart band member Nancy Wilson has released the song “Amigo Amiga”which is a tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The proceeds from the song will go to the non-profit organization MusiCares. According to consequence.net Wilson discussed how she began writing the song on the night of Hawkins’s passing this past March. Also the song’s title speaks friendship by how it is a combination of the nicknames both Wilson and Hawkins gave each other.

“I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’ which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’ as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling’.” said Wilson

“Amigo Amiga” is a brilliantly written and performed tune which does describe how strong the friendship between Wilson and Hawkins was. Right off the bat, the bittersweet sound of the piano and guitar riffs truly does contribute to what the song is about because the sadness can be felt through each riff and key. Another eye catching part is how Wilson’s strong vocal performance captures how she truly feels after losing her friend and what is enjoyable is how Wilson’s voice matches the elegant sound of the instrumentation. “Amigo Amiga” is a ditty that everyone can relate to.

“It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock ‘n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the foo family have gifted us all.” said Wilson