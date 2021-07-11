Nancy Wilson of Heart Shares Video for Emotional New Song “Walk Away”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 11th, 2021 - 2:07 PM

Nancy Wilson of American rock band Heart has released a new music video this week for her single “Walk Away,” according to Blabber Mouth. The song is off her recently released album You And Me.

The song centers around making peace with saying goodbye, assumably in terms of a romantic relationship. The verses are slow and gentle, reflecting a journey of self-reflection, while the chorus indulges the anger also involved with a breakup. Wilson’s clear vocals are accompanied by a driving electric guitar and an emotional violin.

The video features the musician performing the single performing the song with passion and feeling. During the verses, she sings the lyrics to herself into a mirror, whereas in the chorus she sings directly to the camera with a white wall backdrop. The footage of her performance is interspersed with clips of the instrumentalists playing the piece with vigor.

You And Me was released May 7 with Carry On Music as Wilson’s debut solo album. It’s comprised of primarily original tracks with a handful of covers of artists such as Pearl Jam, Simon & Garfunkel, The Cranberries and more. The eight featured original tracks include “Party At The Angel Ballroom,” “4 Edward” and “We Meet Again.”

On breaking away from Heart to release solo music, Wilson said, “[There was] definitely a lot of challenge for me to kind of screw up my courage enough to be the singer, ’cause I used to have troubles trying not to compare myself to my sister’s voice, ’cause her voice is so incredible. But then she actually gave me a good advice one time when she told me, ‘Don’t worry about being perfect. Don’t stress the perfection. Just tell your story.’ And that’s kind of how I approached it on this album; I found myself remembering what she told me.”