Heart Has “Irreplaceable” Instruments Stolen Before Concert in Atlantic City

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Rock band HEART has revealed that two of their instruments were stolen one day before launching their 2025 “An Evening With Heart” spring/summer tour. The incident occurred at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday, May 30th, where the band prepared for the first show of the tour, scheduled for Saturday, May 31st.

According to Blabbermouth the stolen items included a unique, custom-made purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for guitarist Nancy Wilson, and a rare 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, an instrument guitarist and producer Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

In a post on social media, the band wrote, “A reward is being offered for any information leading to their return. Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments is urged to come forward.” The message asked that tips be directed to HEART’s tour manager, Tony Moon.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Wilson said. “The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

The band’s current tour sees HEART performing two full sets nightly. It began May 31st and will finish Sunday, June 28th in Hollywood, Florida. This follows the successful run of their “Royal Flush” tour earlier this year, which spanned North American cities including Las Vegas, Boston and Toronto.

HEART recently made a major return to the stage in December 2023 with performances in California and Seattle which are their first live shows since October 2019. The band’s history is filled with milestones, including a 2013 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where the Wilson sisters reunited with original bandmates Roger Fisher, Steve Fossen, Michael DeRosier and Howard Leese.