Biohazard Return With First New Single & Video In Over A Decade “Forsaken”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 12:15 PM

Today, Biohazard has shared their first new music in over a decade with the release of a brand new single, “Forsaken.” A staple of their recent Euro/UK headlining tour and a certified mosh pit favorite, the track offers a first taste of the band‘s forthcoming album. Honoring their old-school roots while pushing forward, “Forsaken” arrives with an energetic live video directed by Billy Graziadei, which was filmed on tour as the band debuted the song to packed crowds across Europe.

While talking about “Forsaken,” bassist and vocalist Evan Seinfeld said: “We shot this video in Amsterdam, at Melkweg, an iconic venue where Biohazard first made our bones in Europe back in the late ’80s and ‘90s. It’s really organic, and a little sample of the energy of our first new album in 15 years, performed in a live setting. Make sure you’re strapped in and prepare for some real mayhem when our new album drops!”

Musical pioneers in every sense of the word, Biohazard were one of the first bands to seamlessly blend hardcore, heavy metal, punk and hip hop into an intoxicating genre all their own. After more than a decade away, the Brooklyn, NY band’s OG lineup reunited in 2023 to both fan fervor and critical acclaim, headlining the opening night of the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest for their first show back.