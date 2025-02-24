Biohazard & Onyx Live Debut “Slam” During Dublin Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 4:07 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard was joined on stage by the American hip-hop group Onyx on February 23m at the Academy in Dublin, Ireland to perform the Onyx’s 1993 song “Slam.” The song was originally released in May 1993, as the second single from Onyx’s debut album, Bacdafucup.

An official remix, Slam (Bionyx Remix), was a collaboration with BioHazard and was made available as a maxi-single titled Slam: The Alternatives in June 1993. Also, BioHazard and Onyx worked together on the song “Judgment Night” for the soundtrack to the 1993 film of the same name.

Back in December of 2024, BioHazard entered Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey to begin recording their new LP, which is due out later in the year through Frontiers Label Group’s new imprint BLKIIBLK. Back in late November of 2024, guitarist Bobby Hambel confirmed to The Brooklyn Blast Furnace podcast that he and his bandmates would enter the studio “in a couple of weeks” to begin recording their long-awaited new album.