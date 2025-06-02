Turnstile Share New Trailer For Forthcoming Film Turnstile: Never Enough, Announce Theatrical Release

Home News Lea Tran June 2nd, 2025 - 12:35 AM

Turnstile’s new trailer for their upcoming film, “Turnstile: Never Enough” gives a glimpse to the visuals of the movie. The color palette of the trailer is warm and saturated giving the shots an uncanny vibe. There’s a repeating shot of an old school dial telephone with other clips of live performances and studio recordings also edited into the trailer.

The film will be a 14-song visual album and will premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 5. The album is said to highlight the bands journey and transformation to what they are today. It was produced by Brendan Yate’s and the film is directed by Brendan Yate and Pat McCroy. The band formed in 2010 and has received Grammy nominations for their 2021 album GLOW ON. NEVER ENOUGH will be the band’s first project since 2021. The band will also start their 2025 tour on June 1 in Michigan.

“Turnstile: Never Enough” will be released on June 5 along with the album. The trailer can be watched on YouTube.

“Turnstile: Never Enough”

NEVER ENOUGH

SOLE

I CARE

DREAMING

LIGHT DESIGN

DULL

SUNSHOWER

LOOK OUT FOR ME

CEILING

SEEIN’ STARS

BIRDS

SLOWDIVE

TIME IS HAPPENING

MAGIC MAN

TURNSTILE 2025 LIVE DATES

JUN 01 – Detroit, Michigan – Tied Down Detroit

JUN 05 – Brooklyn, New York – Under The K Bridge

JUN 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound 2025

JUN 11 – Athens, Greece – Theatro Petras*

JUN 13 – London, United Kingdom – Outbreak Fest London 2025

JUN 14 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto 2025

JUN 18 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

JUN 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – Velky Sal Lucerna*

JUN 21 – Clisson, France – Hellfest 2025

JUN 23 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal*

JUN 25 – Warsaw, Poland – Letnia Scena Progresji*

JUN 27 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique*

JUN 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air 2025

JUN 29 – Somerset, United Kingdom – Glastonbury Festival 2025

JUL 12 – Ottawa, Canada – Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

OCT 03 – Sacramento, California – Aftershock 2025

OCT 17-18 – Miami, Florida – III Points 2025

*Headline EU / UK Dates

Photo credit: Richard Saethang