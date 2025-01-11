Amyl & The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor Joins Bob Vylan On New Rendition Of “Dream Bigger”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 11th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Amy Taylor of Amyl & The Sniffers teams up with Bob Vylan on a fiery new rendition of their anthem “Dream Big,” aptly retitled “Dream Bigger.” The reimagined track takes the raw energy of the original and amplifies it with Taylor’s unmistakable snarling vocals, delivering a thunderous message of resilience and defiance. “Dream Bigger” retains the gritty, genre-defying spirit of Bob Vylan’s original, blending punk, grime, and hip-hop into a ferocious call to action. With Amy Taylor in the mix, the track erupts into an electrifying fusion of both acts’ signature styles. Her raspy, rebellious delivery adds a visceral layer, turning the song into a full-throttle anthem for those refusing to back down in the face of adversity.

The track opens with pounding drums and distorted guitar riffs, immediately setting a relentless pace. Taylor’s entrance is nothing short of explosive, her vocals weaving seamlessly with Bobby Vylan’s biting verses. Their dynamic interplay channels a raw intensity, as if the two artists are rallying listeners to smash through the barriers in their lives. Lyrics like, “Build your dreams and let them scream, let the whole world see!” pack even more punch with Taylor’s spirited growls echoing in the background.

In a joint statement, Bob Vylan and Taylor shared their excitement about the collaboration. “This song is about dreaming bigger than what people tell you is possible,” said Bobby Vylan. “When Amy came on board, it felt like it had gone to a whole new level. She brought this untamed energy that’s exactly what the song needed.” Taylor added, “This song hits hard, and it’s got a message that we both live by—don’t let anyone box you in.”

The collaboration has already sparked excitement among fans of both artists, with many calling “Dream Bigger” a bold testament to the unifying power of punk in its many forms. Whether you’re headbanging in a sweaty mosh pit or blasting it on your morning run, “Dream Bigger” is the kind of track that demands to be played loud, inspiring listeners to chase their goals unapologetically.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock