Turnstile Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Look Out For Me”

Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 12:19 PM

Today, Turnstile has shared “Look Out For Me,” which is a new song from their eagerly awaited album, NEVER ENOUGH, that is set to arrive on June 6. Available today across all streaming platforms, the ditty arrives with a music video directed by the band’s own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

The music video is included in TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which is a 14-song visual album that serves as a stirring counterpart to the forthcoming LP. Announced earlier this month, the film is directed by Yates and McCrory and is set to make its world premiere as an official selection at New York’s Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 5.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by Turnstile’s Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.

The highly anticipated collection is led by the album’s title track and double single “SEEIN’ STARS” / “BIRDS” and marks the band’s first new album since 2021’s GLOW ON, which earned the band four Grammy nominations.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock