Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share Vivid New Single “Get Used To The Night”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats has shared their latest single “Get Used to the Night,” which sees Rateliff sharing a moving tribute to his late friend and collaborator Richard Swift. “You run ahead and I’ll catch up to you / Still so much left for me to do,” the artist sings with tender resignation. A masterful vocal performance from Rateliff is coupled with a rich, stirring brass arrangement from The Night Sweats.

“Get Used to the Night” is the third offering from the band’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, South of Here, which seamlessly blends both sides of Rateliff’s immense talent, emotionally potent, vivid storytelling and the rugged R&B revivalism that has powered the band to worldwide acclaim over the past decade. The album is set for release on June 28 through Stax.

The new track also follows the announcement of a brand new series of headlining U.S. arena dates, which is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats‘s largest tour to date. The tour includes performances in Austin at the Moody Center, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Excel Center and a landmark show at Madison Square Garden.

