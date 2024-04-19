Nathaniel Rateliff Announces New Album South Of Here For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Heartless”

Home News James Reed April 19th, 2024 - 10:54 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats has announced their fourth studio album, South of Here, which is set to arrive later this year on June 28. The band has also shared the album’s lead single “Heartless.”

South of Here is the group’s first album since 2021’s The Future. It was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Brad Cook, who had a part in the group’s previous album. Rateliff stated that he praised Cook’s work behind the boards, and shared how his writing deepened when crafting the songs for South of Here: “Brad was a great producer to write alongside. This album is a look into my own struggle with anxiety, insecurity, and stories of my life. He encouraged me to take responsibility for my own narrative in the songs and to write about what’s happening in my own life,” he said.

“Heartless” is a song that strikes close to home when it comes to homesickness. The tune describes a certain rage one has when moving to a new home. This song literally says “It was so cold leaving the comfort of my Missouri home”; this alone sets the main theme of it. Despite this, Ratcliff states that “I’ve hit the ground harder”, saying that he has felt worse. In the end, he says that it will get better as they “run around tender”.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be supporting South of Here with a co-headlining tour alongside My Morning Jacket set for this fall. In addition to headlining this year’s Park City Summit and a pair of dates with Tyler Childers in the Pacific Northwest, the band will also play several shows in Europe this summer.

South of Here Tracklist:

01. David and Goliath

02. Heartless

03. Remember I Was a Dancer

04. Get Used to the Night

05. South of Here

06. Everybody Wants Something

07. Center of Me

08. Cars in the Desert

09. I Would Like to Heal

10. Call Me (Whatever You Like)

11. Time Makes Fools of Us All