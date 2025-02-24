Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov Team Up For New Duet “Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Today, Nathaniel Rateliff and longtime friend Gregory Alan Isakov has released the new song, “Flowers” and as a whole, the tune is amazing by how the instrumentation and vocal performances smack the background with bittersweet and emotional music vibe.

Rateliff and Isakov have known each other since the early days of their careers from rising through the local Denver-Boulder area music scene together. The pair initially crafted “Flowers” as a demo around Rateliff’s 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright; however, the song remained unfinished for five years before the two revisited it recently.

While talking about the song, Rateliff said: “In the moment, because so much time had passed, it was hard to remember who had written what our words becoming each other’s. Now, listening back, I remember lines Gregory offered and others I did, but it truly is a work of us together, as one.”

Isakov adds: “My longtime friend Nathaniel Rateliff brought some pieces of a song by the farm a little while back and we finished it and tracked it late that night. We ran around the studio tracking instruments and ideas thinking we might re-track it all later, but just loved how the first take came out. Hope you love it as much as we do.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister