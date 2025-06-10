Margo Price Announces New Album Hard Headed Woman For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 6:01 PM

Today, Margo Price has announced the release of Hard Headed Woman, which is a hell-bent collection of country music that reconnects with her roots and further redefines what it means to be a modern outlaw. Out August 29, on Loma Vista Recordings, the album captures Price at her wisest, funniest, toughest and most vulnerable.

Hard Headed Woman marks the first album that Price has made in Nashville, a town she has called home for more than 20 years and vitally helped to transform by creating a lane where independent and insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream. Performed in the same room where late friends like John Prine and Loretta Lynn have all cut records, the album looks forward and back, as it places the artist amongst her heroes as part of a new legacy. But this is country music as only Price can make it by free of rules, cherishing tradition and hard-headed with a delicate heart.

Also, Price has shared the song, “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down,” which speaks for the overlooked and underserved, the downtrodden and forgotten. While the track’s titular phrase originates from a call for resistance in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Price was most inspired by the message that Kris Kristofferson whispered to Sinéad O’Connor when she was booed on stage at a Bob Dylan anniversary concert.

“The Bastards Get You Down” serves as a reminder to always keep fighting for justice and your beliefs. And when the norm is to shut up and sing, and short cuts lie around every corner, Price continues to show how her songwriting packs the most potent punch of all.

Hard Headed Woman Tracklist

Prelude {Hard Headed Woman} Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down Red Eye Flight Don’t Wake Me Up (feat. Jesse Welles) Close To You Nowhere Is Where Losing Streak I Just Don’t Give a Damn Keep A Picture Love Me Like You Used To Do (feat. Tyler Childers) Wild At Heart Kissing You Goodbye

