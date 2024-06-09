Margo Price Shares Cover Of Tom Petty’s “Ways To Be Wicked” Featuring Mike Campbell

Home News Bella Rothman June 9th, 2024 - 10:25 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

41 year-old country singer Margo Price has shared a cover from the highly anticipated tribute album to Tom Petty. Putting a new twist on a classic, the singer released her version of “Ways To Be Wicked” this past Friday.

“Ways To Be Wicked” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was released in 1995 and then remastered and re- released in 2015. Now, Price has taken on the song herself putting her on her own feminine country twist on it while still capturing the essence of the beloved song. She adds depth and powerful vocals to Petty’s words and does so with the help of Mike Campbell, the guitarist for The Heartbreakers. Campbell also happens to be the songs original co-creator.

Price new album Petty Country will be out June 21 and pays tribute to Tom Petty and several country classics. The album will feature 20 tracks from several country artist who has made a lasting impact on the genre such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and more. The record is being produced through Big Record Machines as well as the Tom Petty estate.

The album features several artist as well as Price who have all been impacted by the bluegrass roots of country. Covers such as Chris Stapletons version of the Petty classics “I Should Have Known It” and “Southern Accents” have already topped charts ahead of the album release.