Clairo, Empress Of, Margo Price & More Featured On New Margo Guryan Tribute Album Like Someone I Know

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

On November 8, Sub Pop will release Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan, which is a 12 song compilation and homage to Guryan’s classic 1968 record, Take a Picture. To celebrate the release of this compilation, there will be two DJ events throughout November in L.A. and Chicago. The first event will be on November 9, at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles with DJ Sets from Pearl & Oyster and Slyvie, with a following event on November 21, at the Empty Bottle with DJ Sets from St. Stephen and Ali Najdi.

The LA event will feature a limited amount of screen-printed tote bags designed by Madalyn Stefanak for sale and a portion of proceeds from these events and merch sales will be donated to providing and advocating for affordable reproductive health services. Both events are free to the public. Click here for tickets in L.A. and here for tickets in Chicago.

The upcoming album compilation features additional reinterpretations by contemporary artists Margo Price, TOPS, Clairo, Rahill, June McDoom, MUNYA + Kainalu, Frankie Cosmos + Good Morning, Kate Bollinger, Pearl & The Oysters, Bedouine + Sylvie, Barrie and Empress Of.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan is available to preorder from Sub Pop. LP preorders from megamart.subpop.com (North America,) Mega Mart 2 (UK/EU) and independent retailers worldwide will receive the limited Loser edition on Opaque Red vinyl.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan TrackList

1. Sunday Morning (TOPS)

2. Sun (Rahill)

3. Love Songs (Clairo)

4. Thoughts (June McDoom)

5. Don’t Go Away (MUNYA | Kainalu)

6. Take a Picture (Frankie Cosmos |Good Morning)

7. What Can I Give You (Kate Bollinger)

8. Think of Rain (Pearl & The Oysters)

9. Can You Tell (Bedouine | Sylvie)

10. Someone I Know (Empress Of)

11. Love (Barrie)

12. California Shake (Margo Price)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi