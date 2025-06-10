David Byrne Announces New Album Who Is The Sky For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Everybody Laughs”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 12:59 PM

Today, David Byrne has announced Who Is the Sky?, his first new album since 2018’s acclaimed and award-winning American Utopia. The upcoming album will be released on September 5, by Matador Records and it was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon, while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Click here to pre-order Who Is the Sky?, including a limited Cantaloupe Orange and Strawberry Pink split vinyl featuring a lenticular cover.

Musical friends old and new, including St. Vincent, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner and American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco, also make appearances on Who Is the Sky?, which is led by the infectious single “Everybody Laughs.” Along with the song, Byrne has released its official video that is directed by multimedia artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo.

Also, Bryne has announced he will be hitting the road his fall. The artist will be visiting Providence, Akron, Buffalo, New York, Boston, Portland, Dallas, Miami, Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and other countries. For tickets and more information, click here.

Who Is the Sky? Tracklist

Everybody Laughs When We Are Singing My Apartment Is My Friend A Door Called No What Is the Reason for It? I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party Don’t Be Like That The Avant Garde Moisturizing Thing I’m an Outsider She Explains Things to Me The Truth

David Byrne Tour Dates

9/14 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

9/16- Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC

9/17 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

9/19 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

9/21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

9/23 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

9/25 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

9/27 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

9/28 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

9/30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/1 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/4 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/8 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/14 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

10/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

10/25 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/28 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/31 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

11/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

11/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11/7 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11/11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20- Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

11/25 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/26 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

12/2 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/5 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/6 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

1/14/2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

1/17/2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center

1/21/2026 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

1/22/2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

1/24/2026 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

1/27/2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

2/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

2/15/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

2/16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

2/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

2/21/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

2/22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

2/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

2/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

3/2/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

3/3/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

3/4/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

3/6/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

3/7/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

3/9/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

3/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

3/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

3/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

3/18/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

3/19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

Photo Credit: Kalyn Olver