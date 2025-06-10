David Byrne Announces New Album Who Is The Sky For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Everybody Laughs”

Today, David Byrne has announced Who Is the Sky?, his first new album since 2018’s acclaimed and award-winning American Utopia. The upcoming album will be released on September 5, by Matador Records and it was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon, while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Click here to pre-order Who Is the Sky?, including a limited Cantaloupe Orange and Strawberry Pink split vinyl featuring a lenticular cover.
Musical friends old and new, including St. Vincent, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner and American Utopia percussionist Mauro Refosco, also make appearances on Who Is the Sky?, which is led by the infectious single “Everybody Laughs.” Along with the song, Byrne has released its official video that is directed by multimedia artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo.
Also, Bryne has announced he will be hitting the road his fall. The artist will be visiting Providence, Akron, Buffalo, New York, Boston, Portland, Dallas, Miami, Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and other countries. For tickets and more information, click here.
Who Is the Sky? Tracklist
- Everybody Laughs
- When We Are Singing
- My Apartment Is My Friend
- A Door Called No
- What Is the Reason for It?
- I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
- Don’t Be Like That
- The Avant Garde
- Moisturizing Thing
- I’m an Outsider
- She Explains Things to Me
- The Truth
David Byrne Tour Dates
9/14 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
9/16- Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC
9/17 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
9/19 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
9/21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
9/23 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
9/25 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
9/27 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
9/28 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
9/30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/1 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/3/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/4 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/8 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/14 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/25 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/28 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/31 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
11/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/6 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/7 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20- Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/25 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/26 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
12/2 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/5 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/6 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
1/14/2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
1/17/2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center
1/21/2026 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre
1/22/2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
1/24/2026 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
1/27/2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
2/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
2/15/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
2/16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
2/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
2/21/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
2/22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
2/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
2/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
3/2/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
3/3/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
3/4/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
3/6/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
3/7/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
3/9/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
3/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
3/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
3/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
3/18/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale
3/19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale
Photo Credit: Kalyn Olver