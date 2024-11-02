Hayley Williams of Paramore Joins Cyndi Lauper Onstage in Nashville to Perform “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

Home News Chloe Baxter November 2nd, 2024 - 8:25 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

In a dazzling surprise for fans, Hayley Williams took the stage alongside Cyndi Lauper at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 1, igniting the crowd with a performance of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Dressed in a vibrant red and white polka dot outfit, Williams perfectly matched Lauper’s signature style, bringing a fresh energy to the classic anthem.

As the two icons belted out the timeless hit, the audience erupted in cheers, blending generations of fans.

Williams has also recently collaborated on performances with Taylor Swift of “Castles Crumbling,” and the Foo Fighters of “My Hero”.

According to NME, Williams had previously covered the song with Kacey Musgraves, but this marked her first live collaboration with Lauper. Their chemistry onstage was electric, creating a moment that felt both nostalgic and exhilarating.

Williams has also covered songs by the Cardigans and Audrey Hepburn on Instagram.

This appearance was part of Lauper’s ongoing “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” which has already featured surprise guests like Sam Smith earlier this week. With a heartfelt introduction, Lauper expressed her gratitude for her fans, while Williams echoed this sentiment, celebrating female empowerment through music.

Fans can watch the live performance and experience the magic for themselves in the footage here.

Hayley Williams joined Cyndi Lauper onstage tonight in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/REZt4zRlax — 🏁 (@concertleaks) November 2, 2024

Hayley Williams joined Cyndi Lauper at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN for Girls Just Want To Have Fun Farewell Tour 📸 rtmcfadden/Instagram; WireImage pic.twitter.com/9ylLEsbNvZ — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) November 2, 2024

As Lauper continues her journey across the U.S. until early December, one thing is clear: the celebration of fun and music is alive and well.