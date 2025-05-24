David Byrne of Talking Heads Performs At His Daughter and SubwayTakes Creator’s Wedding

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 24th, 2025 - 9:41 PM

Vocalist and guitarist for Talking Heads, David Byrne recently performed at his daughter’s wedding. His daughter, Malu Byrne made it official on May 2 with a small backyard wedding that consisted of twenty guests. The groom is no other than the creator of SubwayTakes, the popular street style interview series. While he is not the interviewer often seen in the videos, he is the creator of the series that features random interviews with strangers on the subway train. Andrew Kuo’s SubwayTakes averages over 100,000 views per video and features a variety of humorous and political takes.

According to Stereogum, David Byrne officiated the wedding and performed the 1984 Talking Heads song, “Heaven” while his daughter walked down the aisle. “Heaven” is a part of the Fear Of Music album and expresses Byrne’s peculiar interpretation of Heaven in which Heaven is a bar where nothing ever happens. Unlike the nothingness depicted in the song, Kuo made sure to offer a gift when asking for Byrne’s permission to marry his daughter. According to an interview with the New York Times, Kuo offered a pink pineapple six months before the wedding and asked for Byrne’s blessing. Despite the gesture, Kuo explained that the task was not easy, saying, “He did grill me, to be clear, he definitely grilled me.” He continued, “He’s ordinarily a pretty chill guy, but he really went into full dad mode: ‘How are you going to take care of the family? What are your future plans?’ Like really old school.”

Byrne later admitted to going into ‘dad mode,’ stating, “I obviously said yes, but I also asked a lot of pointed questions. I was amazed at how much of an old-fashioned dad I am. My care for Malu suddenly came pouring out. Andrew passed with flying colors.” The couple quickly got engaged the day after Christmas and had their official ceremony in May.