David Byrne and St. Vincent Perform Cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Chemical Love”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 14th, 2023 - 1:20 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

David Byrne and St. Vincent teamed up again on May 10, 2023 to perform a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Chemical Love” at a Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) event. A video of this song exists, but has since been made private on YouTube.

According to Pitchfork (where the private video can be seen), Byrne was one of the individuals being honored at the BAM Gale, along with Spike Lee and Claire Wood, a real estate attorney. BAM’s President, Gina Duncan, said that the three honorees had “built community around their work.” Duncan specifically praised Byrne for “always exploring, always trying new things, and also really thinking about how to use his work, his curiosity, and his platform to build communities that think about how we can solve some of the problems that are really plaguing the world,” according to Daily News.

Read about David Byrne’s performance alongside Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu of “This is a Life” from the Academy Best Picture Award winner Everything Everywhere All At Once via our coverage here.

Watch St. Vincent perform a cover of David Bowie’s classic song “Young Americans” at Love Rocks NYC Benefit via our coverage here.