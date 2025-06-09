Letlive Announce The Blackest Beautiful Revisited Featuring Two Bonus Tracks With Keith Buckley & Dan Campbell For June 2025 Release, Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 8:48 PM

Today, cult favorite post-hardcore band letlive returns in full force this summer by reigniting their legacy with a newly remixed and remastered edition of their iconic 2013 album, The Blackest Beautiful Revisited, which will arrive on all digital streaming platforms June 13. The album features two powerful bonus tracks and it marks the band’s first digital release since reuniting.

Originally released in 2013, The Blackest Beautiful was a defining moment for letlive because it fuses with unfiltered emotion and genre-defying intensity. With Revisited, letlive has sonically reimagined the album from the ground up by revitalizing every mix, remastering every moment and adding two bonus tracks that showcase the band‘s enduring influence and collaborative spirit.

The digital release coincides with letlive returning to the stage one more time, which includes a packed summer of festival appearances and headlining dates across North America, Europe, Australia and the UK. The band will hit major stages at the D.C. and Orlando dates of Warped Tour, When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Louder Than Life in Kentucky and the UK’s 2000 Trees Festival.

This upcoming tour marks letlive’s first tour in years and has already drawn massive anticipation from fans across the globe. Full tour dates and ticket information is available here.

The Blackest Beautiful Revisited Tracklist