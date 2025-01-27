Vans Warped Tour Announce Initial 2025 Lineups Featuring Simple Plan, Pennywise, Bowling For Soup & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 1:33 PM

The Vans Warped Tour has announced it is back for the 30th anniversary with three two-day festivals, which features a mix of beloved acts and exciting new talent. Today, the first group of performers were announced, including Warped Tour veterans Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, Pennywise, Miss May I, Dance Hall Crashers, who will be reuniting after 20 years and rising star Chandler Leighton, who will be making her Warped debut.

According to variety.com, organizers plan to roll out the lineup for each date with “30 Days of Warped,” beginning with today’s slated groups and new acts revealed over the next 30 consecutive days until February 26. So far, the three announced dates include Washington, D.C. on June 14-15, at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, Long Beach, CA on July 26-27, at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront and Orlando, FL Nov. 15-16, at Camping World Stadium Campus. Tickets are available at Vans Warped Tour’s website and the event is in partnership with Insomniac.

On another note, this year’s lineup posters will use alphabetical billing by giving equal representation to every artist. No act will appear larger than another by ensuring every band gets their moment in the spotlight.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi