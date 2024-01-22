In Flames Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Creeping Death & Gatecreeper

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Sweden’s metal band In Flames are set to infiltrate the U.S. for a Spring headlining tour with special guests Creeping Death and Gatecreeper. The skull crushing tour will kick off on May 1st in Portland, ME before stopping in Brooklyn, NY, Huntsville, AL, Pittsburgh, PA, Oklahoma City, OK and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: inflames.com.

Commenting on the tour, In Flame’s vocalist Anders Fridén says: “We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!”

Gatecreeper‘s frontman Chase Mason adds: “We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us.”

In Flames Tour Dates

5/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

5/2 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

5/4 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

5/5 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

5/7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

5/8 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

5/10 – Daytona, FL – Rockville

5/12 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

5/14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

5/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

5/17 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom

5/18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

5/19 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

5/21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

5/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

5/23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

5/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

5/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues