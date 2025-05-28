In Flames Parts Ways With Drummer Tanner Wayne

Home News Michelle Grisales May 28th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Swedish metal veterans In Flames have officially announced that they are moving forward without longtime drummer Tanner Wayne. Stereogum reported the band shared the news on social media earlier today, making them the latest act this year to undergo a change in their member behind the drum kit.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the band wrote, “It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne. His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best.”

The message also acknowledged their fanbase, stating, “We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer.”

Wayne had been part of In Flames through a transformative time for the group, contributing to live shows and recordings during a time when the band released Foregone in 2023, along with a deluxe edition and several collaborative tracks. Recently, In Flames also wrapped up their brief tour with Machine Head which lasted from April 5th to May 10th.

In Flames now joins an increasingly long list of high-profile bands who have undergone drummer changes this year. Bands such as The Who, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Bob Dylan, Godsmack and more have all seen similar transitions.

As fans speculate who might be stepping away next, the band remains focused on their upcoming summer tour, promising fans they’ll be back on stage soon regardless of whether they have a drummer or not.