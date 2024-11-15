Machine Head Drops New Single with In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth “These Scars Won’t Heal”

Bay Area metal legends Machine Head have just unveiled a blistering new single, “These Scars Won’t Heal,” featuring an epic collaboration with In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth. The track gives fans a taste of the intense energy and sheer power that will define their 2025 North American tour.

The single combines all four bands’ distinctive sounds into a thrash-infused metal anthem that recalls the raw intensity of early 90s metal while showcasing each band’s unique style. The result is a colossal, Wu-Tang Clan-level collaborative effort, with crushing riffs, soaring melodies and a ferocious vocal performance from each band.

It’s a track designed to get fans hyped for what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2025, following the success of their 2023 tour, “Slaughter the Martøur” with Fear Factory and their winter 2024 North American tour.

Fans can listen to “These Scars Won’t Heal” digitally and view the powerful lyric video, which is already creating a buzz online, similar to their video for “ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY”. The North American tour kicks off April 5, 2025, in Machine Head’s hometown of Oakland, California, at the iconic Fox Theater. The 24-date trek will feature stops across the U.S. and Canada, including major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Montreal and Toronto.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback