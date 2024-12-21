In Flames and Unearth Announce Three Spring US Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig December 21st, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Metal Injection reports that In Flames and Unearth have announced a trio of dates leading up to their North American trek with Machine Head and Lacuna Coil. The Swedish, Italian and American bands have come together to deliver a showstopping series of performances meant for the most passionate of metal music lovers. Full list of dates is below.

Tickets for the three upcoming dates can be found here. Tickets for the upcoming tour with Machine Head and Lacuna Coil can be found here.

In Flames and Unearth tour

04/01/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/02/2025 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04/03/2025 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

In Flames, Machine Head, Unearth and Lacuna Coil tour

04/05/2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

04/07/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

04/09/2025 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/10/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

04/12/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (Machine Head & Lacuna Coil only)

04/13/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

04/15/2025 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

04/17/2025 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

04/18/2025 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/19/2025 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

04/21/2025 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04/22/2025 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04/23/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04/25/2025 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

04/26/2025 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

04/27/2025 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

04/28/2025 – Toronto, ON – History

04/30/2025 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center

05/02/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

05/03/2025 – Chicago, IL – Radius

05/04/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

05/05/2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

05/07/2025 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Center

05/08/2025 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

05/10/2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place