In Flames and Unearth Announce Three Spring US Tour Dates

Metal Injection reports that In Flames and Unearth have announced a trio of dates leading up to their North American trek with Machine Head and Lacuna Coil. The Swedish, Italian and American bands have come together to deliver a showstopping series of performances meant for the most passionate of metal music lovers. Full list of dates is below.
Tickets for the three upcoming dates can be found here. Tickets for the upcoming tour with Machine Head and Lacuna Coil can be found here.
In Flames and Unearth tour
04/01/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
04/02/2025 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04/03/2025 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
In Flames, Machine Head, Unearth and Lacuna Coil tour
04/05/2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
04/07/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
04/09/2025 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/10/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
04/12/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (Machine Head & Lacuna Coil only)
04/13/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
04/15/2025 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
04/17/2025 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
04/18/2025 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
04/19/2025 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
04/21/2025 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04/22/2025 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04/23/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
04/25/2025 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
04/26/2025 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
04/27/2025 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
04/28/2025 – Toronto, ON – History
04/30/2025 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center
05/02/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
05/03/2025 – Chicago, IL – Radius
05/04/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
05/05/2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
05/07/2025 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Center
05/08/2025 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
05/10/2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place