Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault and Coercion by Contestant on “I Want To Work For Diddy”

On February 27, 2025, Kendra Haffoney, a former contestant of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ popular reality show, I Want To Work For Diddy, filed a lawsuit against the music mogul for allegedly assaulting her during the show’s production in 2007. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs Dismissed From Lawsuit Accusing Them of Alleged Drugging and Sexual Abuse In 2000.

Haffoney claims her interactions with Combs were limited until one night Combs allegedly invited her to an afterparty where she was drugged and coerced to perform sexual acts on the rapper himself and was raped while being unconsious according to NME. Not knowing what to make of the situation, Haffoney decided to keep quiet during the show’s production and years after.

““Plaintiff knew she had been sexually assaulted, raped, but did not know what to say or who to speak with, was ashamed, confused, degraded, humiliated, and shocked, so she suffered in silence and continued on the show” the lawsuit reads.

Allegedly when Haffoney flew to Los Angeles for further filming of the series, she was subjected to “additional acts of sexual assault and misconduct.” Sean Diddy Combs Named In New Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape During 1991 Charity Event.

Combs’ afterparties, known as “Freak-Offs,” were allegedly private parties in which high-profile guests were involved in extreme sexual activity and drug use lasting for multiple days. It is alleged Combs coerced numerous individuals to participate in these parties.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyer Steps Back From Case. Whether justice will be served remains to be seen, Haffoney’s lawsuit adds another layer of controversy to the hip-hop mogul.