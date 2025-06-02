Peter Murphy Cancels Upcoming Summer Shows Due To “Recent Health Issues”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 6:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Peter Murphy released his first album in 11 years, Silver Shade, last month and while he has not announced a full tour for the album, the artist was scheduled to play a couple of festivals in Europe and the UK, Forever Now and M’era Luna. And now, Murphy has cancelled his appearances at both events.

“It is with regret that, due to recent health issues, I will be unable to perform for you this summer,” Murphy writes. “I am very much saddened by this news. This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. Love Peter x.”

Back in December, the UK/European Celebrating David Bowie Tour scheduled for January of this year was cancelled after Murphy had “suddenly taken ill.” The singer had dropped off the 2023 North American leg, which had already been postponed, due to “ill health and doctor’s orders to rest and recover.” Bauhaus also cancelled their 2022 tour when Murphy entered rehab.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado