Peter Murphy Teams Up With Boy George For New Duet “Let The Flowers Grow”

Catalina Martello November 8th, 2024 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The seemingly genre-opposite duo has collaborated for a new song called “Let The Flowers Grow.” This immersive piece of rock combines the ‘80s icons’ powerful voices to produce a dark and moody duet. Along with the song they have also released an equally atmospheric music video that matches the melancholic tempo of the song.

Producer Martin Glover of Killing Joke played a bit of a Boy George demo for Murphy to which Murphy added his own vocals to. Boy George enjoyed the added vocals saying to Rolling Stone, “When I heard the mix I was satiated in every way. I have always loved Pete’s voice and his writing on this adds a beautiful darkness.”

He adds, “With everything going on in the world about identity it feels very powerful. The production feels very epic like Scott Walker. It makes me dizzy and proud.”

The video of the song represents a rebirth similar to what the song states. It has blooming flowers throughout the whole video representing the blossom of something new and beautiful.This ties with Boy George’s interview on how the current events buzzing around identity inspired him and Murphy to create this song.

The start of the song also features one of the artists floating and spinning dressed in a white outfit. White is often seen as virginal which can represent newness and purity further adding onto the theme of rebirthing an identity.





