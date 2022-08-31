Bauhaus Cancel North American Tour Following Peter Murphy Entering Rehab

English gothic rock veterans Bauhaus have canceled the remainder of their North American tour because frontman Peter Murphy recently entered a rehabilitation facility to “attend to his health and well-being.”
Following their 2019 reunion, the group set out on their first North American tour in 16 years. Aside from a string of memorable performances in the United States, they also played a number of dates in the UK and Europe over the summer. Though Bauhaus was scheduled to return to the United States this fall to resume the tour, all their shows have now been canceled and tickets will soon be refunded.
The press release announcing the tour’s cancelation made no mention of rescheduling the tour dates. (Consequence)
The following tour dates will no longer take place:
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva