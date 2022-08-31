Bauhaus Cancel North American Tour Following Peter Murphy Entering Rehab

Home News Karan Singh August 31st, 2022 - 10:34 AM

English gothic rock veterans Bauhaus have canceled the remainder of their North American tour because frontman Peter Murphy recently entered a rehabilitation facility to “attend to his health and well-being.”

Following their 2019 reunion, the group set out on their first North American tour in 16 years. Aside from a string of memorable performances in the United States, they also played a number of dates in the UK and Europe over the summer. Though Bauhaus was scheduled to return to the United States this fall to resume the tour, all their shows have now been canceled and tickets will soon be refunded.

The press release announcing the tour’s cancelation made no mention of rescheduling the tour dates. (Consequence)

The following tour dates will no longer take place:

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva