Peter Murphy Releases New Single Featuring Justin Chancellor of Tool “The Artroom Wonder”

Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Post-punk artist, Peter Murphy, has released a new single titled “The Artroom Wonder” via Metropolis Records. The song features the iconic Justin Chancellor of Tool on bass. “The Artroom Wonder” also features Youth (known for work with bands like Pink Floyd, Killing Joke, Faith No More and The Orb) through the production. The song is for his upcoming new album Silver Shade, which is to be released on May 9th, 2025.

Regarding the song, Murphy shares, “Daniel Ash [former Bauhaus bandmate] and I are listening to the mysterious sixth-year cool intelligentsia that have gathered in the artroom. We have dared to enter their conclave, and the music coming from it was intriguing. We discover that the song being played is ‘The Bewlay Brothers’, highly intelligent, mystical and sensual, with the singer’s voice as seductive as anyone I’d ever heard.”

Murphy continues with, “[‘The Artroom Wonder’] has a surreal approach, telling the story in my typical oblique style, including the description of a lowdown that leads into an evocation of the perfected human being, the Prophet Muhammad (may peace be upon him),” explains Murphy about the song. “The final verse celebrates my own self-advancing and position on this.”

“The Artroom Wonder” starts with a simple driving beat, until it amps up and becomes more complicated when the chorus comes. The vocals are unique and pair perfectly with the quirky instrumental. The song mixes an Industrial and electronic sound, making it an extremely dynamic and interesting track. It celebrates creativity along with the joy and inspiration that come with creating. Listen to “The Artroom Wonder” below:

“The Artroom Wonder” follows the release of Murphy’s recent release of “Swoon” featuring Trent Reznor, which came in mid February. Also, last year Murphy collaborated with Boy George on the song “Let The Flowers Grow”. Murphy’s new album Silver Shade will be out on May 9th.