Miley Cyrus Next Album Will Be “Extremely Experimental” And Debuts New Song “Easy Lovers” Live at Something Beautiful Release Party

Home News Michelle Grisales May 28th, 2025 - 5:57 PM

According to Stereogum, pop singer Miley Cyrus debuted her new song titled “Easy Lover” live during her release party as a further glimpse into her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which is expected to drop this Friday, May 30th via Columbia Records.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Cyrus has staged a series of private concerts at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The most recent event, held Tuesday evening and sponsored by TikTok, featured a 45-minute performance for a select audience.

Her band for the evening included Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, who also collaborated with her extensively on Something Beautiful. During the set Cyrus announced to the crowd, “My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that. Something Beautiful is just the appetizer.” Music journalist Katherine St. Asaph said the project represents a high point in Cyrus’ artistic journey.

In a moment of spontaneity, a couple got engaged during the show. Visibly excited, Cyrus exclaimed she was “gagged” and even offered to cover the cost of a hotel room for the couple. Among the attendees was actress Anya Taylor-Joy, whose presence added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the evening.

The initial singles to the album including the title track, “End Of The World,” “Prelude” and “More To Lose” provide a taste of what is expected to come from the new musical direction Cryus has taken. Cyrus also previously shared that her album draws inspiration from rock band Pink Floyd’s album The Wall released in 1979.