Lzzy Hale Says Halestorm Is Nearly Finished Writing New Album

Alexis Terrana April 29th, 2024 - 10:14 AM

Exciting news for fans of rock powerhouse Halestorm! Frontwoman Lzzy Hale has revealed that the band is on the brink of completing the writing process for their highly anticipated new album. In a recent interview, Lzzy shared insights into the creative journey behind the upcoming record, stoking anticipation among eager listeners.

According to Lzzy Hale, Halestorm is currently in the final stages of crafting their latest musical offering, signaling a new chapter in their illustrious career. With the band’s trademark blend of raw energy and musical prowess, this forthcoming album promises to be a captivating addition to their discography.

As Lzzy Hale expressed in the interview, the writing process for the new album has been both exhilarating and fulfilling for the band. Halestorm has poured their hearts and souls into each track, drawing inspiration from their own experiences and the world around them, ensuring that the album resonates deeply with listeners.

According to the source Blabbermouth, fans can read more about Lzzy Hale’s update on the new album Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: “We’re Finishing Up Writing a New Album”

In recent news, Halestorm and Evanescence are coheadlining a tour this fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HALESTORM (@halestormrocks)