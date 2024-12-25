Lzzy Hale On Possibility Of Returning To Perform With Skid Row: “I Can’t Marry You But We Can Totally Have An Affair”

Home News Michael Ferrara December 25th, 2024 - 6:54 PM

Lzzy Hale has recently spoken on the potential return of joining in performances with Skid Row, if the band perchance needed her. Hale is the leading singer for band Halestorm, but has joined Skid Row in the past for performances in a few shows that happened during summertime.

Eric Grönwall, lead for Skid Row, at a certain point had to step down momentarily for the band, which is what caused Lzzy Hale to gladly step in his place. Her presense brought new life to the band and it’s fanbase, and even grew praise from global sensation, Jon Bon Jovi. Even though Jovi and fans were urging her to stay with the band, her loyalty lied with Halestorm, which is who she returned to.

With Lzzy’s recent interview with Metal Hammer, Hale spoke on her experience performing for Skid Row, and how while she still has ties to her band Halestorm, she can still “have an affair”, meaning performing with Skid Row again, and maybe soon.

Hale spoke on how she surpisingly, to herself, landed the gig of fronting Skid Row, all from a spur of the moment event. She stated, “One day, Rachel and I are eating cake at a birthday party. Out of the blue, he just asks me, ‘Would you ever consider playing some shows with us?’ My dumb brain goes, ‘Halestorm and Skid Row, that’d be cool!’ Obviously, that’s not what he means.” Lzzy was obviously as shocked as most would expect her to be, and gladly worked out for all those who are fans of both bands.

