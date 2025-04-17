Evanescence Share Thrilling New Video For “Afterlife”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Today, Evanescence has launched a brand-new performance video for their track, “Afterlife,” which was directed by Jason Lester and produced by Dreambear. The video was filmed in a historic and supposedly, haunted house in Tennessee. The best part about the whole video is how it features some easter eggs that fans of Devil May Cry are sure to enjoy.

“Afterlife” has been the fastest growing single in Evanescence’s career, with over six million audio streams and over five million video views of the lyric video in the first week. The song was co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence’s Amy Lee and co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz with Alex Seaver.”Afterlife” is currently featured in Netflix’s new animated series Devil May Cry, which debuted at number four on the week of release.

“Afterlife” is featured in multiple episodes of the animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, Devil May Cry, from the vision of Adi Shankar. Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock