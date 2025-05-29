Ty Segall Shares Stellar New Video For “Buildings”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Ty Segall‘s brand new album, Possession, will be is out on May 30, through Drag City. For his 16th studio record, the artist enlisted an old friend and longtime collaborator, filmmaker Matt Yoka, to co–write the lyrics and brainstorm the tripped-up landscapes of Possession. Today, the two reveal a dazzling new music video for the album’s third track, “Buildings.”

“Buildings” is a guitarless groove built on a moody breakbeat of electric piano, bass and drums. Segall‘s low-down vibes sketch a chilly night in the big city, where paranoia blows in and settles down over you like a blanket of goose flesh. Yoka’s music video follows the singer down the streets, skyscrapers watching him closely, before he drives off into a disarming tunnel of lights and patterns.

Segall and Yoka have collaborated extensively over the years by melding their minds to visualize the songs and stories of Goodbye Bread, Manipulator, and Emotional Mugger, whipping up the characters in Possession together proved to be an ideal partnership. The resulting new album is a sweeping score for Segall’s view of the American frontier that is loaded up with some of his best arrangements to date.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat