Ty Segall Shares Melodic New Single “Possession”

Ty Segall is back in the saddle and riding towards new horizons with his 16th studio album, Possession, which will be out on May 30, through Drag City and now, the artist presents the album’s title track. For the journey, Segall struck up the orchestra in his head to map out an abiding view of the American frontier, with lyrical fables co-written by his longtime collaborator and filmmaker Matt Yoka.

On the track, the artist lassos in strings, horns and his own piano playing to round up his delirious guitar hooks and vocal melodies that results in some of Segall’s most inventive songs yet. “Possession” follows the previously-released single, “Fantastic Tomb.”

Over the years, the artist and Yoka have brainstormed the visual worlds of Goodbye Bread, Manipulator, Emotional Mugger and plenty more. As a non-musician, Yoka’s language sense is different from the one Segall’s amassed as a player of music and on Possession, each acts as writer and editor, while they throw the conceptual ball back and forth translating general vibes and feels into wicked lyric imagery.

Taking back alleys through complicated cityscapes, Segall scans the wreckage scattered all around, singing about the end of the rope, while resisting defeat and suggesting an ecstatic new empire to build as he cruises the countryside in his glittering craft.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat