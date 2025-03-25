Primus Announce Summer 2025 ‘Onward & Upward’ U.S. Tour Dates With Ty Segall

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

Alternative rock band Primus has officially announced their Summer 2025 Onward & Upward, U.S. tour dates. The extensive tour marks a significant milestone for Primus as they will be touring coast-to-coast with special guests Ty Segall and MonoNeon. As well as introducing their new drummer, John Hoffman, to the group. Primus Announce New Drummer Dirtfoot’s John Hoffman Replacing Tim Alexander.

The tour will kick off in Paso Robles, CA, at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre and will end in Sacramento, CA, at Channel 24. Its tour will be from July 5-August 8 with Primus hitting many major cities like Salt Lake City, New York, Sacramento, New Orleans, and many more.

The band will be following up on their Sessanta tour, which is beginning in April and ending in June, one month before the start of the Onward & Upward tour. Presales will begin on March 26 at 10 a.m., including VIP options as well. General ticket sales begin on March 28 at 10 a.m., according to Primus Ville.

With the addition of John Hoffman to the Onward & Upward tour, many fans are curious to see how Hoffman will fit into the band, but are also excited to see a fresh and exhilarating experience for longtime fans. Primus Play First Show Following Tim Herb Alexander’s Departure Announcement. With the two tours in the works, Primus continues to push musical boundaries, and many are excited to see what else the band has in store for fans this year.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly due to high demand, fans are encouraged to buy pre-sale tickets to secure a spot.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat