Ty Segall Announces New Album Love Rudiments For August 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “The Dance”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to brooklynvegan.com, Ty Segall has announced his upcoming album, Love Rudiments, will be out on August 30 through Drag City. This album is a little different from the artist’s previous work because Drag City PR says Love Rudiments is a “meditation on love” played on Segall’s first love: the drums. And not just drums, but a wide variety of percussion instruments, including timpani, vibraphone, xylophone, percussion and e-drums.

Drag City PR adds: “With these malleted instruments, Ty “charts the waxing and waning of a love affair, to explore some of the most delicate space we know of – the private emotional location where only two can meet.”

In light of the album announcement, Segall has shared his latest single, “The Dance,” which features a wonderful blend of jazzy and groovy instrumentation that compliments the artist’s fabulous vocal performance.

Love Rudiments Track List

1. First Look / First Conversation / Walk Home Pt. 1

2. Getting Ready / Arrival / The Dance / Walk Home Pt. II / First Touch

3. Honeymoon / Life / Confrontation / Argument / Separation / Realization

4. Love Rudiments

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna