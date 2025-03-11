Ty Segall Announces New Album Possession For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Fantastic Tomb”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Today, Ty Segall has announced that his 16th album, Possession, will be released on May 30, through Drag City. Following 2024’s Three Bells, the album sees sees the artist on the hunt for new horizons by hitting the trail beneath the big skies of our frontier empire to take us on a high-octane narrative journey.

With a literary set of lyrics co-written by his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Matt Yoka, the music paints an abiding view of quintessentially American stories. All the while, there are invigorated new sounds around every bend with glittering rhythm arrangements that feature more of Segall’s own piano woodshedding than ever.

Also, the singer has shared his single, “Fantastic Tomb,” which is is an epic story-song Desperate for something he can hold onto, Segall takes a job hitting the house of “a man worth more than a country could make,” only to find the treasure hunt to be just another ride to nowhere. The song is a modern American noir-cum-classic rock hoedown that is scored with the artist’s burnt-filament lead guitar and ingeniously sealed with Mikal Cronin’s saxophone section.

Possession Track List

1. Shoplifter

2. Possession

3. Buildings

4. Shining

5. Skirts of Heaven

6. Fantastic Tomb

7. The Big Day

8. Hotel

9. Alive

10. Another California Song

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna