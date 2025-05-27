Wet Leg Share Thrilling New Single “CPR”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

Today, Wet Leg continue their comeback with the palpitation-inducing new single, “CPR,” which is the opening track of their second album, moisturizer, that will be out on July 11, through Domino. “CPR” is one of the many love songs found on the band’s upcoming record but Rhian Teasdale’s refrain of “Is it love, or suicide?” confirms that this is not exactly Wet Leg Does Barry Manilow.

As the band locks into a sleazy beat, Teasdale sings about her new romance with a sly, nihilistic deadpan, before letting all hell break loose on the chorus. The video for “CPR” is directed by the band and it is a headbanging and freewheeling one-take glimpse into the world of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.

Although Teasdale previously felt allergic to writing love songs, moisturizer is defined by its sheer exuberance and Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering. Moisturizer is the band turning the dial up and delivering a record that is unapologetically bolder, stronger and raunchier.

On July 10, Wet Leg fans will gather at midnight to listen to moisturizer in full at 100 plus independent records stores across the US. Available at each participating store will be the ultra-limited alternate cover “listening party” edition of the LP as well as exclusive moisturizer swag. People can join for this free all-ages event at the stores listed here.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin