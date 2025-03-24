Wet Leg Live Debut Seven Brand New Songs During Secret Show In Brighton

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 12:11 PM

British indie rock band Wet Leg seems to be creeping back into the music scene after their secret show in Brighton. Their most recent studio album was released in 2022 and since then they seem to have disappeared although they have teased new music according to Stereo Gum. The band’s teasing has been sparking excitement amongst their fans.

On March 25, the band played an 11-song set list at Green Door in Brighton. With the setlist consisting of 7 new songs. Wet Leg is scheduled to play a similar set at Moth Club in London tonight. The shows did have a brief link to them before being deleted from the band’s Instagram deeming something secretive about the performances. Both shows were billed as “Uma Thurman,” with fine print stating “the real Uma Thurman will not be in attendance.” The band members playfully embraced the theme, wearing wigs and outfits inspired by Thurman.

Apart from that, Wet Leg will soon be playing small venues in New York and Los Angeles and is booked for multiple festivals throughout the summer. Beyond the intimate shows, Wet Leg seems to be gearing up for larger performances with the teasers of their new songs last night. The Brighton performance has already begun to circulate online and generate buzz on the British band’s return to the music scene.

Wet Leg seems eager to reclaim its place in the indie rock spotlight.





