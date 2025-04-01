Wet Leg Announce New Album Moisturizer For July 2025 Release, Share New Single “Catch These Fists”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2025 - 10:30 AM

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have returned with the announcement of Wet Leg’s brand new sophomore album Moisturizer! The record, which marks their second full-length overall, is set to arrive on June 11 via Domino. The band have also released the music video for their lead single “Catch These Fists.” The visual was directed by Wet Leg with filming taking place on the Isle Of Wight.

Speaking on the album writing process, Chambers and Teasdale offered, “We were just kind of having fun and exploring. We focused on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

A couple of weeks back, the band live debuted seven brand new songs during a secret show in Brighton. In 2024, they covered Charli XCX’s “360” at Truck Festival. In July 2023, the group remixed Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue” which won a Grammy for Best Remixed Recording at the 66th annual ceremony. In February of 2023, the band won the Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance for their hit single “Chaise Longue.” They were also nominated for Best New Artist but lost out to Samara Joy during the 2023 ceremony.

The band is slated to play an intimate show at The River in Los Angeles, California on April 8. Afterwards, they will head back to the UK and Europe for a lengthy trek throughout the summer.

Moisturizer Tracklist

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home