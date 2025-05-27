Burton C. Bell Says He Has No Solo Album Planned Yet: “If I Can Get Some Support & Funding, I Will Definitely Release A Full-Length”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 5:49 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during interview with Andrew Haug, former Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell talked about his plans for new music after issuing the two singles “Anti-Droid” and “Technical Exorcism” last year: “Right now there’s no solo record planned. We’re just writing songs and releasing singles. When it comes to a point where we have enough songs to release a full-length, maybe an EP, we’ll choose which one but if I can get some support and some funding to make that happen, I will definitely release a full-length. But at this point, we’re just writing songs and releasing ’em like hip-hop artists. It’s the hip-hop template where they would just drop songs, singles, just here and there along the way, and then they would eventually release the record.”

The artist adds: “I realized a while ago that when bands, mostly rock bands and other than hip-hop artists, when they released records and they released a single before the record is dropped, and when the record dropped, there might have been another song, but the whole record gets lost by the wayside, just gone in the ether. So all that work is just lost. And I’m thinking, well, why don’t I just have people pay attention to one song at a time and then when we have enough songs we can release something and they can have ’em all together, plus some new stuff.”

As for how the changes in the industry in the last three decades has affected his approach to releasing new music, Bell said: “One thing technology has been positive is that artists have been able to record their own music and release it on their own independently. The downside of that is there’s way more artists nowadays releasing music, so it’s harder to get noticed. But I am very fortunate and I’m grateful that I’ve had the 30-year career before this for people to see it already. They know my name already, so I’ve done the hard work. Now the harder work starts with dealing with social media.”